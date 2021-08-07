School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources says a Pennsylvania girl’s injuries at a beach in Ocean City are consistent with a bite from a sandbar shark and would be a first for the state.

Department spokeswoman Megan McGinn-Meals says experts made the determination after reviewing photos of the 12-year-old girl’s injuries.

(Photo Credit: WJZ-TV)

McGinn-Meals says there have been a few unconfirmed reports but this would be Maryland’s first “confirmed, nearshore ocean bite” that’s not fishing-related.

The bite left Jordan Prushinski with 42 stitches.

Her family says she was in knee-deep water on Monday when when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg.

The family took her to a hospital.

