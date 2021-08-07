School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Crews will be in the Hill District on Saturday fixing a water main break.

The break happened last night on Kirkpatrick Street.

The PWSA says no residential customers are affected, but a church is.