By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Crews will be in the Hill District on Saturday fixing a water main break.
The break happened last night on Kirkpatrick Street.
Pittsburgh (Hill District): Water outage/break – Kirkpatrick Street between Centre Avenue and Wylie Avenue; road is washing away. No injuries. Unknown how many without water at this time. @pgh2o & Pittsburgh Public Works responding.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 6, 2021
The leak on Kirkpatrick Street has been shut, customers will not experience a water outage.
Kirkpatrick Street (Wylie Avenue – Centre Avenue) will be closed to traffic until further notice.
— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) August 7, 2021
The PWSA says no residential customers are affected, but a church is.