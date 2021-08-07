School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
Tanner Trumbull is currently being held in the Armstrong County Jail.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KITTANNING (KDKA) — A man from Indiana, Pennsylvania is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl, according to police.

The Kittanning Police Department had been investigating the case of a missing juvenile girl on Friday when they had heard the girl returned home.

Police made contact with the victim.

Based on their findings, police accuse the suspect, 26-year-old Tanner Trumbull, of picking up the girl and driving her to an undisclosed location, where the assault allegedly happened.

Police interviewed and arrested Trumbull later that same day.

He is facing charges of Statutory Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact and/or Communication with a Minor, Criminal use of communication facility, Interference with Custody of Children, Corruption of Minors and Indecent Assault.

He is currently in the Armstrong County Jail, awaiting a preliminary hearing.