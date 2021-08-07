By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The municipality of Mt. Lebanon is requiring all people to wear face masks inside all of its municipal facilities.
Those facilities include the Municipal Building, Public Safety Center, Mt. Lebanon Public Library and indoor Mt. Lebanon recreation facilities.
This change went into effect this Friday.
The municipality says that it is due to the CDC classifying Allegheny County as an area of high transmission for COVID-19.
Masks will be available for those without them.