School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Signage and information will be updated at the affected buildings.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Face Masks, Local News, Mount Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The municipality of Mt. Lebanon is requiring all people to wear face masks inside all of its municipal facilities.

READ MORE: McKees Rocks Police: Missing 4-Year-Old King Simms Found Safe

Those facilities include the Municipal Building, Public Safety Center, Mt. Lebanon Public Library and indoor Mt. Lebanon recreation facilities.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Robbery At Northwest Bank In Butler County

This change went into effect this Friday.

The municipality says that it is due to the CDC classifying Allegheny County as an area of high transmission for COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Pa. State Police Warn Of Scam Tactic After 86-Year-Old Man Defrauded

Masks will be available for those without them.