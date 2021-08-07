School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are investigating after the Northwest Bank on Route 8 in Middlesex Township was robbed on Saturday, sources confirmed to KDKA.

State Police, the FBI, local agencies and a K-9 unit are still at the scene, located at the intersection of Central Drive and Route 8.

(Photo Credit: Dennis Lane/KDKA Photojournalist)

Police are currently searching for suspects.

Drones are being deployed in the area to search for a suspect who took off into the nearby woods.

There is no word at this time on whether anyone was hurt or not in this incident.

Stay with KDKA online or with our app for more developing details.