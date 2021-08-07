School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
A transcript of the Wednesday hearing shows Common Pleas Judge Christopher Wagner told 21-year-old Brandon Rutherford he needed to provide proof of vaccination to his probation officer within two months.
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati judge has ordered a man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge to show proof he’s been vaccinated as a condition of his probation.

Rutherford pleaded guilty to fentanyl possession in June.

Wagner issued a statement Friday saying fentanyl is deadlier than vaccines and COVID-19.

Defense attorney Carl Lewis told WCPO-TV that if Wagner believes he has that authority to issue such an order “we’ll have a legal issue to address.”

