BRADDOCK (KDKA) — The latest COVID-19 wave of new cases is an epidemic of the unvaccinated, according to some doctors.

That is why this weekend, local leaders have stepped up to call on the unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The push to get vaccinated grows stronger because of the Delta variant, and Braddock Brass has joined the cause.

They’re trying to fight vaccine hesitancy in the community, with this clinic.

“This is an opportunity to go forward,” said Braddock Mayor Chardae Jones. “If everyone does their part, we can go back to normal and not pretend it’s normal. That’s what’s happening right now. That’s what’s causing the spike in COVID.”

Braddock Mayor Chardae Jones is trying to lead the vaccination push in her community.

Not just in the borough, but for people of color and young people too.

Nicole Mickens of Edgewood said she’s on board.

“Things are starting to change across the country,” she said. “With that being said, I don’t want to run into a situation where I can’t enter a building because I’m not vaccinated.”

Mickens said she wants to put her family in the best health situation possible.

“I want them to be able to feel comfortable going out with friends.”

That is why her kids over 12 have been vaccinated already.

But if a time comes when younger kids can get the shot…

“When the option to get vaccinated comes along, I’ll offer that to them, and I’ll leave it up to them actually,” Mickens said.

White House leaders along with doctors say it’s become a pandemic of the unvaccinated and even months after the initial vaccine rollout, COVID-19 can still be beaten.

The goal is for this not to be the last clinic in the area.

Leaders want to put clinics and community events together to give easier access.