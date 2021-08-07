By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON, OHIO (KDKA) — Steelers legends Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell are ready to join football’s most exclusive club.

Polamalu, Cowher and Shell are being enshrined Saturday into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Cowher, Shell and Polamalu are members of the Centennial Class of 2020. The 20-member Centennial Class is made up of five modern-era players, two coaches (who coached more than five seasons ago), three contributors (any individual other than a player or coach) and 10 seniors (players from more than 25 seasons ago).

Jimbo Covert, who is from Beaver County, is also being enshrined on Saturday. Covert played his entire eight-year career with the Chicago Bears from 1983-90. He spent his college days at the University of Pittsburgh.

For 12 seasons between 2003 and 2014, Polamalu racked up 770 tackles, 12 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and an astonishing 32 interceptions — all as a Steeler. The safety was also a member of the Steelers teams that won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII.

Cowher was the head coach for the Steelers for 15 seasons, starting in 1992 and ending in 2006. His accomplishments include leading the Steelers to 10 playoff appearances, including two Super Bowls.

Shell played for the Steelers from 1974-1987. The safety was also part of the 1970s Steelers and in that time, he was named to the Pro Bowl five times between 1978-1982. His six straight seasons with five or more interceptions is the second-longest in NFL history.

Fellow Steelers legends Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 and will be enshrined Sunday.