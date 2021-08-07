By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are still trying to find a man who allegedly assaulted a state trooper.
According to police, Anthony Smith threw a bag out of his SUV when they tried to pull him over along Route 28.
Police say Smith eventually did pull over, but took off again, tried to turn around in a parking lot, and then slammed into a police car and kept driving.
Police say Smith’s girlfriend is from Penn Hills, so he may be in that area.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is welcoming tips.