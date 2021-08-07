School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are still trying to find a man who allegedly assaulted a state trooper.

According to police, Anthony Smith threw a bag out of his SUV when they tried to pull him over along Route 28.

(Courtesy: PA State Police)

Police say Smith eventually did pull over, but took off again, tried to turn around in a parking lot, and then slammed into a police car and kept driving.

Police say Smith’s girlfriend is from Penn Hills, so he may be in that area.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is welcoming tips.