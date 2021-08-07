School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood will start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for diners.

Beginning on Tuesday, Spork says it will require proof of vaccination and a mask to dine at the restaurant.

“Starting Tuesday August 10th at Spork! These protocols are being taken to protect our employees, our guests, and our community,” Spork announced on its Facebook page. “Thank you for your cooperation, consideration, and compassion.

The move follows two restaurants on the North Side requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Cases are currently rising in the Pittsburgh area, with the CDC saying multiple local counties have a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission. Health officials say the climbing cases are fueled by the more contagious delta variant and unvaccinated Americans.