By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood will start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for diners.READ MORE: Pittsburgh-Area Leaders Call On Unvaccinated To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Beginning on Tuesday, Spork says it will require proof of vaccination and a mask to dine at the restaurant.READ MORE: Defense Seeks Reduced Sentence Of Man Convicted Of Killing And Dismembering His Ex-Girlfriend
“Starting Tuesday August 10th at Spork! These protocols are being taken to protect our employees, our guests, and our community,” Spork announced on its Facebook page. “Thank you for your cooperation, consideration, and compassion.
The move follows two restaurants on the North Side requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Man Accused Of Killing Wife And Abandoning Her Body In Garage Convicted Of 3rd-Degree Murder
Cases are currently rising in the Pittsburgh area, with the CDC saying multiple local counties have a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission. Health officials say the climbing cases are fueled by the more contagious delta variant and unvaccinated Americans.