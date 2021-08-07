By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) — Steelers legend Troy Polamalu was spotted among the cars in the Grand Parade taking place in Canton, Ohio ahead of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremonies.
The Steelers’ official Twitter account shared a video of Polamalu waving to the crowd.
👋, @tpolamalu#PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/7IxuOZ2gmA
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 7, 2021
The status of his appearance in Canton was uncertain after he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on social media on July 30.
Multiple outlets report that the former Steelers safety will be attending the enshrinement for the Centennial Class of 2020.
We will have a special breakdown of the events in Canton later tonight on KDKA-TV and CBSN Pittsburgh at 11:35 p.m. tonight.