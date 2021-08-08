School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Four people are dead in a fire at a two-story Steelton building that includes a convenience store.

A Dauphin County spokesman said Friday that two men and two children have died and that state and county fire investigators are involved.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at a brick building on Front Street.

Photos posted online showed smoke coming out of second-floor windows.

The building had once been a tavern.

