STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Four people are dead in a fire at a two-story Steelton building that includes a convenience store.
A Dauphin County spokesman said Friday that two men and two children have died and that state and county fire investigators are involved.
The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at a brick building on Front Street.
Photos posted online showed smoke coming out of second-floor windows.
The building had once been a tavern.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)