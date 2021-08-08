EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a department store in eastern Pennsylvania.
Northampton County District Attorney Terrence Houck told LehighValleyLive.com that the two were injured in the shooting outside the Target store in Lower Nazareth Township on Sunday afternoon, but declined to detail their injuries. He declined to say if police were seeking anyone.
Witnesses said they heard multiple “pops” and realized they were gunshots, sending people racing into the nearby stores of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
