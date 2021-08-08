PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Divers will no longer be taking part in the search for a missing 15-year-old boy who vanished while swimming in Lake Erie, authorities said.
The Lake County sheriff's office said the youth was swimming with friends at Headlands Beach State Park on Friday afternoon when he went underwater near the breakwall.
Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said Saturday that the marine patrol will continue the search but the dive team "has covered the area as best as possible and will not be out again."
Leonbruno also extended "prayers for this young man and for his family during this time." Leonbruno added.
