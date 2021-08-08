MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Millvale Music Festival attracted thousands to the borough and relieved pandemic woes for bars and restaurants.

At the same time, COVID-19 cases are rising in Allegheny County. Crowds of people jammed out in Millvale on Friday and Saturday.

“We are thrilled to have people back in town, back in the bar, listening to music,” said Katie Dembowski, the owner of Cousins Lounge.

“People are finally happy to get back out and about and listen to good music and drink good beer,” said Patty Harper, manager at Howard’s Pub and the owner’s daughter.

The two-day event put more than 200 performers on stages at different venues, including parking lots, bars, and restaurants.

This cranked up business, giving them a much-needed boost.

“This not only showcases the local musicians and artists and their talents, but it really helps revitalize and boost the businesses in Millvale, which we’ve been suffering because of the pandemic,” said Harpur.

“I know it’s a really big deal for all of us. It’s been very hard and difficult and we’re lucky that we survived, but this will really give us all a good boost,” Dembowski said.

With crowds full of smiles and beer, the summer COVID-19 surge is still in the back of bar owners’ and managers’ minds.

The music festival organizers recommended people follow CDC guidelines, but establishments could set their own guidelines. Many of the concerts were outside.

“It’s really important that our patrons feel safe. We have hand sanitizer throughout the bar, masks are optional, all of our bartenders, my parents are vaccinated. Whatever the governor says I will do,” Harpur said.

As bar owners say cheers to a successful and busy weekend, they fear another shut down if COVID-19 cases keep rising. They are hopeful that events will continue this year.

“I’m keeping positive, but I’m just hoping for the best and we really followed all the procedures and everything. And if we have to do it again, we absolutely will, but we’re just hoping it doesn’t get to that point,” said Dembowski.

As of Saturday night, Allegheny County has substantial COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC. That means there are 50 to 99 cases per every 100,000 people.