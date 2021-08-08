By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) — Bill Nunn and Alan Faneca are now football royalty.

Nunn and Faneca are being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday in Canton, Ohio, as members of the Class of 2021.

Nunn, a legendary Steelers scout, was officially enshrined in April during “Hall of Famer Forever,” a special ceremony at the Hall of Fame. Nunn was one of eight who were posthumously enshrined. Nunn’s granddaughter, Cydney Nunn, unveiled her grandfather’s Hall of Fame bust.

Nunn, who helped build the famed Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty of the 1970s, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 as a contributor. He spent 45 years with the Steelers from 1968-2013.

Bill Nunn, who was enshrined posthumously in May as a member of the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2021, was just recognized at the #PFHOF21 Enshrinement with a special video tribute. pic.twitter.com/7iZiaycTfy — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 9, 2021

A video tribute to Nunn was played as part of the ceremony on Sunday. He died in 2014.

Faneca had been named nominated for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame six times but was finally named an inductee this year.

He was drafted by the Steelers in 1998 and won one Super Bowl title with the Steelers. Faneca played on the Steelers’ offensive line from 1998-2007, also spending time with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

In 2011, Faneca announced his retirement from the NFL.

Fellow Steelers legends Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell were enshrined Saturday.