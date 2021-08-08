PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a foggy, muggy, and mild start to our morning.
The heat and humidity aren't going anywhere today. We will see sunshine with less of a chance than yesterday for an isolated shower or storm.
Burn time is high, so put on the sunscreen and limit outdoor time. Air quality isn’t the best today with how humid it is.
Highs will be above average in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds held on through much of the day yesterday which kept our highs in the low 80s.
We are halfway through summer and cranking up the heat even more. Tomorrow looks like the first run at 90 with sunshine.
After that, we stay at or near 90 with extremely humid conditions so it’s going to be unbearable at times. The only thing we have going for us is a better chance for more widely scattered showers and storms Tuesday through Friday.
Some feel-like temperatures will be past 90. Stay cool, stay hydrated!
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.