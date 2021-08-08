By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Mondays will get just a little luckier.
Starting August 23, Powerball in Pennsylvania is adding another drawing.
The Powerball lottery drawing will happen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Powerball is also introducing a new game called Double Play, which gives players more chances to win in a separate drawing.
Ticket holders, after paying another $1 per play, will have another chance to match their numbers in the Double Play drawing, which has a top cash prize of $10 million.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says “game odds or cash prizes” will not be changed by adding on an additional drawing day.