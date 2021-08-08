School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
The Pennsylvania Lottery is also adding another feature called "Double Play."
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Mondays will get just a little luckier.

Starting August 23, Powerball in Pennsylvania is adding another drawing.

The Powerball lottery drawing will happen on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Powerball is also introducing a new game called Double Play, which gives players more chances to win in a separate drawing.

Ticket holders, after paying another $1 per play, will have another chance to match their numbers in the Double Play drawing, which has a top cash prize of $10 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says “game odds or cash prizes” will not be changed by adding on an additional drawing day.