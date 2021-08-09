School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
ARNOLD (KDKA) — Several people were hurt overnight in an apparent shooting at a home in Arnold in Westmoreland County.

According to dispatchers, calls were reported for shots being fired near Kenneth Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Four people were injured in the incident, three of whom were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It’s unclear how the people were injured or what their conditions are.

Arnold Police are leading the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 