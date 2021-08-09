ARNOLD (KDKA) — Several people were hurt overnight in an apparent shooting at a home in Arnold in Westmoreland County.
According to dispatchers, calls were reported for shots being fired near Kenneth Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
Four people were injured in the incident, three of whom were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
It’s unclear how the people were injured or what their conditions are.
Arnold Police are leading the investigation.
