By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHURCHILL (KDKA) — Borough leaders and the public are set to meet once again tonight in Churchill to talk about the proposed Amazon distribution center.
Amazon’s developers want to turn the old Westinghouse campus into a distribution center.
However, there are many living in the area who oppose the idea.
It’s the fourth night of this public comment meeting where people can voice their concerns.
If another meeting is needed, the borough plans to hold it on Thursday, August 12.
Tonight’s meeting is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m.
Anyone can listen in to the hearing on Zoom.
