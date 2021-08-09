School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Arcade Comedy Theater, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Vaccine, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Arcade Comedy Theater is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

READ MORE: Diocese Of Greensburg Announces Additional COVID-19 Mitigation Policies

In an update posted to its website, the theater says vaccines will be required for all indoor shows and events going forward. That includes staff, teachers, students, artists, volunteers and patrons.

The theater will hold its grand reopening on Friday, Sept. 24. It says some soft-opening shows and other events before then are in the works.

MORE NEWS: Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh Hosting Dog Food Distribution Event

Citing the spread of the more contagious delta variant, masks will also be required at shows.