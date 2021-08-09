By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Arcade Comedy Theater is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.
In an update posted to its website, the theater says vaccines will be required for all indoor shows and events going forward. That includes staff, teachers, students, artists, volunteers and patrons.
🚨Arcade Comedy Theater is thrilled to announce the countdown to fully re-open 943 Liberty Avenue for indoor activities is on!
Please read our full announcement and health & safety update on our website: https://t.co/BkgF2d0qms pic.twitter.com/G7Sk9WymrD
— ArcadeComedy (@ArcadeComedy) August 5, 2021
The theater will hold its grand reopening on Friday, Sept. 24. It says some soft-opening shows and other events before then are in the works.
Citing the spread of the more contagious delta variant, masks will also be required at shows.