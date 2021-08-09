BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – COVID-19 continues to spread across our region.

Taking a look at Beaver County, which was in the “high” category of transmission to start the day, and by Monday afternoon, it was lowered to “substantial.”

County Commissioner Jack Manning said the county government has done everything it can to protect people, and it’s time for people to step up and help the cause.

“We’ve done just about everything that we can. I think at this point, the unvaccinated folks aren’t going to listen anymore to what any government official has to say,” he said outside the Beaver County Courthouse.

It already recommends the CDC guidelines. Masks are suggested to be worn inside regardless of vaccine status.

“I started wearing my mask again when I go shopping in and out of crowded stores. I don’t wait for them to tell me,” Grace Tisch of Hopewell said.

Business leaders are echoing the county government and asking stores to follow the CDC guidance.

“April, May looked so promising. A month or two later all of a sudden, we’re back behind the eight-ball,” Beaver County Chamber of Commerce President Helen Kissick said.

Kissick is asking for people to be respectful of masking policies if businesses follow one.

“While we may vary in political thought on this subject. Ultimately it’s about keeping each other safe and sound and helping all of us to get back to normal,” she said.

Commissioner Manning wants people to get vaccinated. He said it’s the ticket to getting out of this.

“The more people that are vaccinated, the less chance of passing it around,” Debbie Filler of Brighton Township said.

Manning would like to see more days like Monday where the county drops in transmission rates, especially as kids go back to school and fall events start.

He said government leaders will continue to talk and look for ways to stop the spread of the virus.

He is asking for people to listen to medical experts and doctors as the pandemic drags on.