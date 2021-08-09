School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department will no longer be the local provider for the “Women, Infants, and Children” program.

The program will soon fall under “Blueprints” a non-profit based in Washington County.

That program works to solve issues relating to education, affordable housing, career development, and ending poverty.

The Allegheny County Health Department says WIC will continue to offer the same services and may add other enhanced ones, as well.