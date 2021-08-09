MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — The body of a teenage swimmer who went missing last week has been found, authorities said.
A boater found the 16-year-old boy around 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Headlands Beach State Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. A Coast Guard crew soon responded and secured the body.
The teen had been swimming with friends at the beach when he went underwater around 3:45 p.m. Friday and disappeared. Emergency responders then launched a large search that continued through the weekend, and the body was eventually found about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) north of the Fairport Harbor Lighthouse.
The teen’s name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
