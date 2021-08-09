School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – The Bethel Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl, Brandy Keyock.

Photo Credit: Bethel Park Police Department

She was last seen on Sunday, August 8, around 2:00 p.m. and was wearing a grey hoodie, red tank top, black leggings, and carrying a rust color backpack.

Police describe her as 5-feet-tall, 105 pounds with brown eyes, and brown, straight, shoulder-length hair with two blonde highlights.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Bethel Park Police at 412-833-2000.

