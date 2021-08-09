By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Douglas Williams Jr. of Penn Hills and East Pittsburgh will spend more than 18 years in prison after he was sentenced following a conviction of federal drug and gun crimes.

Williams was on parole after he served a long sentence for a murder conviction in Allegheny County.

While he was out, he opened a Boost Mobile store in Penn Hills.

During that time period, the Drug Enforcement Agency was investigating overdoses of heroin, finding stamp bags marked “CEO.”

State police arrested a drug dealer who was in possession of these bags and notified the DEA. Through that investigation, the DEA was able to arrest and convict this dealer’s supplier. That arrest then led them to the next person up the ladder, who they learned was Williams.

The DEA executed federal search warrants at the Boost Mobile store, where they found 123 grams of “black tar” heroin, $14,000 in cash, jewelry, four guns, and a money counter. Each of the guns had either been stolen or had the serial numbers removed.

Due to Williams being on parole and his prior felony conviction, he was by law not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

When agents arrested Williams, he was attempting to sell 15,000 stamp bags of heroin that he had in his possession.

The judge sentenced Williams to 220 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.