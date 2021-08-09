By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EDINBORO, Pa. (KDKA) – Authorities are investigating whether at least five cats found dead in Edinboro were poisoned.

The Erie Humane Society said that the cats and a skunk were all found in the area of Waterford Street in the past week. A kitten was also found convulsing, and the Erie Humane Society says there are three more neighborhood cats that are currently missing.

On Monday morning, humane officers retrieved one of the cat’s bodies, and it appeared there was rat poison in vomit next to the animal. Because of that, it’s being sent to see if the cat was poisoned.

Erie Times-News says there’s been no confirmation on poisoning, and police say investigators are looking into whether the deaths could have been caused by something else like rabies or the cats getting into something not meant for them.

“If you live in this area & are placing poison out for wildlife, please do not use a poison as domestic animals are potentially eating & they are dying a slow, painful death! We are horrified to think someone may be intentionally placing poison out to erradicate (sic) a stray cat problem. THIS IS ILLEGAL & INHUMANE!!!” The Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Division wrote on Facebook.

Residents are being asked to keep their pets inside and to work together to catch any stray cats so they can be brought into the Erie Humane Society.

The Erie Humane Society said that if it turns out the cats were poisoned, there will be charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call 814-835-8360.