School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Concerts, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Vaccine, Local TV, Moon, Moon Township, UPMC Events Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jason Isbell says he’s requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for anyone attending his shows. And if a venue won’t allow that? “We won’t play,” he says.

The singer-songwriter, who is slated to perform at the UPMC Events Center in Moon on Dec. 7, says the policy applies to both indoor and outdoor shows.

“I’m all for freedom but I think if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all,” he said in an interview with MSNBC.

Isbell also has other tour stops scheduled in Pennsylvania, including shows in Harrisburg and Philadelphia.