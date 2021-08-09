By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — If you are looking for a job, the state Department of Labor and Industry is offering free virtual job training.
"Skill Up PA" launches on Saturday.
The goal is to help people enhance their job skills, improve their resume and move up the career ladder.
To find out more about the program, visit the PA CareerLink website.