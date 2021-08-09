School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By Nicole Ford
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was caught in West Mifflin after SWAT officers surrounded a home in Clairton, finally making entry only to learn he was gone.

SWAT officers surrounded a home in Clairton on Wylie Avenue Monday evening, calling for a man to come up with his hands up.

Allegheny County SWAT officers called to the man, telling him they knew he was inside. They also told the man that there were medics on scene and they wanted to make sure he was ok.

Around 6 p.m., SWAT officers entered the home. About ten minutes later, there was one bang, though it’s unclear if it was a flashbang or gunshot.

More than a dozen officers from multiple agencies were seen on foot searching the area.

Shortly after, a Clairton police officer told KDKA the man was caught in West Mifflin. The officer says the man wasn’t inside when they entered.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.