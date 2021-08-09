By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The plight and power of being a single mother in Pittsburgh is all being penned in the chapters of ‘Scenes From A Single Mom.’
The local group When She Thrives celebrated the launch of the project on Sunday.
The two-book series explores the struggles and triumphs of more than a dozen local women.
The project will offer readers a fresh perspective about single motherhood, which some say can often be harshly stigmatized.
21 women are now authors and entrepreneurs because of the book series.
The book sales will now give them an extra stream of income to support their families.