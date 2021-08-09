School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The two-book series explores the struggles and triumphs of more than a dozen local women. 
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Scenes From A Single Mom, Single Mothers, When She Thrives

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The plight and power of being a single mother in Pittsburgh is all being penned in the chapters of ‘Scenes From A Single Mom.’

The local group When She Thrives celebrated the launch of the project on Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The two-book series explores the struggles and triumphs of more than a dozen local women.

The project will offer readers a fresh perspective about single motherhood, which some say can often be harshly stigmatized.

21 women are now authors and entrepreneurs because of the book series.

The book sales will now give them an extra stream of income to support their families.