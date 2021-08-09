By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Pittsburgh's Homewood South neighborhood.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says Ciara Legrand from Pittsburgh was killed after the crash.
It happened on Brushton and Hamilton Avenues just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.
She was taken to UPMC Presby, where she died two hours later.
Police are investigating.