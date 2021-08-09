School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says Ciara Legrand from Pittsburgh was killed after the crash.

It happened on Brushton and Hamilton Avenues just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

She was taken to UPMC Presby, where she died two hours later.

Police are investigating.