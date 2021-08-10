By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before you start packing your lunch for work, there’s a recall you may need to be aware of.
Several containers of Panera Bread’s ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup isn’t safe to eat.
The 16 oz. bowls may have been contaminated with pieces of gloves.
The USDA says soup maker Blount Fine Foods received several complaints, but no reports of illnesses.
The recalled soup was made on July 1, and has a ‘use by’ date of September 9.
If you have the product, throw it away, or return it the store for a refund.