CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia continue to resurge at an alarming rate as public school students in some counties returned Monday for the start of fall classes.

State health figures show the number of active cases statewide has reached at least 4,010, a startling jump since bottoming out at 882 cases on July 9.

Gov. Jim Justice has said he won’t consider reinstating an indoor mask mandate.

Instead, he continues to push for more people to get vaccines.

About 57% of state residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

Classes began Monday in Kanawha County. Many other counties don’t return until later this month.

