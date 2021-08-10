School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a train on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS were called out to Pittsburgh’s South Side around 2:30 a.m. when a CSX conductor reported that an individual on the tracks had been struck by a train.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the man under a train car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Public Safety officials say their investigation is ongoing.

