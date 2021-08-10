By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting on Wednesday, August 11, single-game tickets for the Penguins' upcoming season will go on sale.
PPG Paints Arena will host two preseason games as well as 41 regular-season games as the NHL returns to an 82-game schedule in the 2021-22 season.
Penguins fans will have plenty of chances to see the team early in the year, with 8 of the 10 games played at PPG Paints Arena.
The home opener will be against the Chicago Blackhawks and former Penguins’ goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday, October 16.