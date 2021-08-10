SCHOOL MASK GUIDE:Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on the North Side.

READ MORE: Ben Roethlisberger Surprises Freeport Football Team With New Uniforms

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police responded to the scene at Pennsylvania and Bidwell avenues just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

There, they found the woman and she was transported.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Investigating Video Of Altercation With Officers On South Side

Police say two groups of people were on foot shooting at each other and then got into vehicles to flee the scene.

One person was taken into custody.

MORE NEWS: Woman Allegedly Assaults Man, Steals His Support Dog

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.