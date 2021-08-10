By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on the North Side.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police responded to the scene at Pennsylvania and Bidwell avenues just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.
There, they found the woman and she was transported.
Police say two groups of people were on foot shooting at each other and then got into vehicles to flee the scene.
One person was taken into custody.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.