By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,076 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths.

According to the state’s data, it’s the first time reporting a daily total of over 2,000 new cases since May 12.

This brings the statewide total to 1,240,032 cases and 27,914 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 847 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 204 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,786,883 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,776,144 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,976,291 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,584 cases among residents and 15,693 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,425 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,548 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: