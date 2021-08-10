By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New video of a brawl involving police is being shared on social media and is raising eyebrows.
KDKA obtained video showing a group of men fighting at the Cambodian Kitchen on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
Pittsburgh Police officers appeared to be breaking up a brawl — but the video then shows officers throwing punches and elbows of their own.
It’s not clear what happened before the video was recorded.
Pittsburgh Police tell KDKA they’re investigating what happened.