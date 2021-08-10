School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New video of a brawl involving police is being shared on social media and is raising eyebrows.

KDKA obtained video showing a group of men fighting at the Cambodian Kitchen on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Pittsburgh Police officers appeared to be breaking up a brawl — but the video then shows officers throwing punches and elbows of their own.

(Photo Credit: Brooke Lynn/KDKA)

It’s not clear what happened before the video was recorded.

Pittsburgh Police tell KDKA they’re investigating what happened.