PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says Pittsburgh Public Schools is pushing back the start of the 2021-2022 school year to Sept. 8 for students.

They say the delayed start will help Pittsburgh Public School administrators address staffing concerns, the seat gap on school buses, preparing for stemming COVID-19 spread and avoid the heat of the end of summer.

The first day for teachers to return will now be Aug. 30.

Once school does resume, students and staff will operate on a five-day, in-person schedule.

However, right now, Pittsburgh Public School officials say they are operating under a seat gap of nearly 11,000 students for transportation. They say this extra time will help them address that issue, especially for their youngest students and for students with special needs.

This academic year, they anticipate the need to transport close to 17,596 students to and from school each weekday.

They say they are short 107 CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) drivers and 157 non-CDL driver.

School officials say approximately 1,028 students will transition from yellow school buses to Port Authority buses, joining the nearly 5,000 students currently utilizing Port Authority buses.

Moving the school year back means the last day is also pushed back to June 22 for students and June 24 for teachers.

