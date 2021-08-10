PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A line of thunderstorms is heading our way, and it could bring severe weather to the area.

According to the NWS, thunderstorms could hit the Pittsburgh area between 1:30 and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Here is an estimate on when the line of thunderstorms should impact various locations:

Pittsburgh – Between 1:30pm and 5:00pm

Wheeling – Between 2:00pm and 6:00pm

Morgantown – Between 3:00pm and 8:00pm (more uncertainty) Keep in mind these tips if you have outdoor plans. pic.twitter.com/SCQKZDPS4T — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 10, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Washington County and West Virginia until 2:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington PA, Canonsburg PA, Wolfdale PA until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VjOTgSaHYw — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 10, 2021

Another is in place for parts of Washington, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 2:45 p.m.

One was issued for parts of Butler, Armstrong and Clairon counties until 3 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kittanning PA, Ford City PA, Saxonburg PA until 3:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/fEPru6cBvf — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 10, 2021

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the area is under a marginal risk of severe weather. Strong straight-line wind is the main concern. Storms also could have downpours and frequent lightning that could pose dangers.

We have a warm and unstable air mass in place. Highs yesterday hit 90 degrees, making it the third 90-degree day of the year. To our northwest is an upper low that is slowly moving to the east. We also have strong winds in the mid-levels and dynamics of the atmosphere indicate strong wind gusts will be possible. This set-up remains in place through the rest of the workweek.

As the upper low gets closer through Friday, our rain chances will tick up. Storm chances will also be on the rise. At this point, we are already listed as having a marginal risk of severe storms through Thursday. Friday will also likely be a severe storm day.

Rain and storm chances will also likely keep us out of the 90s for highs for the rest of the week.

Looking ahead, the weekend is looking dry with highs in the mid to low 80s.