PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC announced a post-exposure treatment for COVID-19.
It's for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are at a high risk for complications. The antibody treatment would help those people from developing the virus.
The doctors added vaccines are still the best option for protecting yourself and your loved ones from serious complications.
They also recommend continuing social distancing measures and mask-wearing to help prevent the spread as the virus continues to mutate and variants are born.
