GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Greensburg man and his support dog were reunited after police say a woman assaulted him and stole the animal.

David Jackson says he’s extremely happy now that he and his dog are together again. The woman who allegedly stole the animal now faces serious criminal charges.

Reese is a pit bull with a head like an anvil and a heart of gold. For Jackson, there is no other dog like Reese.

According to Greensburg Police, this man and his best friend were the victims of an assault and dognapping.

“Officers were called to a physical altercation involving a male and a female in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue,” said Greensburg Police Captain Shawn Denning.

Investigators say Jackson was walking his dog when 29-year-old Cynthia Finch of Greensburg stopped her van and went after Jackson and the canine.

“Bang. A woman jumps out, grabs the dog, uncollars him and just takes off,” said Jackson.

He says he had no clue who Finch was.

“I was hurt. Hurt, and confused,” said Jackson.

Fortunately for investigators, someone took a picture of the license plate of the vehicle Finch was allegedly driving.

“The officers followed up on the case, located the female and took her into custody,” said Denning.

Jackson says he’s forever thankful to the police and his neighbors who assisted in getting his dog back. Finch is free, charged with robbery and simple assault.