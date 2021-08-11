By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Next month's Barrel and Flow Fest is announcing new COVID-19 safety policies.
Attendees must show proof they're fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test taken in the last 72 hours.
Organizers say attendance and vendors will be kept to half capacity to allow for extra spacing.
The Barrel Beer and Music Fest is also offering digital attendance options, including beer shipped to your door.
The festival runs from Sept. 10-12 At SouthSide Works.