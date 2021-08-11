LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive.
Witnesses said the boy attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother about an hour into the flight.READ MORE: United Way Seeks 1,000 Volunteers For Week Of Caring
Fellow passengers can be seen helping restrain the teenage passenger.READ MORE: Police: Man Refused Service By Bartender Starts Fire That Spreads To Swissvale Restaurant
The boy was taken into custody in Honolulu and no one was injured.MORE NEWS: City Seeks Feedback On Plans To Upgrade 35,000 Streetlights To LED