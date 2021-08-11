By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, the City of Pittsburgh honored a labor leader from Western Pennsylvania.
The Pittsburgh City-Council Building lit up in honor of the late Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO.
Grant Street was lit in the federation’s colors of purple and blue.
Trumka died last week at 72-years-old.
The Greene County native led the United Mineworkers before he was elected head of the AFL-CIO.