SCHOOL MASK GUIDE:Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:AFL-CIO, City-County Building, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Richard Trumka

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, the City of Pittsburgh honored a labor leader from Western Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Brillobox In Bloomfield Announces Plans To Reopen This Fall

The Pittsburgh City-Council Building lit up in honor of the late Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO.

READ MORE: Violent Weekend Encounter On South Side Caught On Camera, Leads To Investigation

Grant Street was lit in the federation’s colors of purple and blue.

Trumka died last week at 72-years-old.

MORE NEWS: Local Health Systems Grappling With Vaccinate Mandates As Delta Variant Emerges

The Greene County native led the United Mineworkers before he was elected head of the AFL-CIO.