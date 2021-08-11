SCHOOL MASK GUIDE:Click to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district, college, or university!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is doing seafood today with Salmon Burgers!

Grilled Salmon Burgers

Ingredients:

-1 pound skinless salmon, cut into cubes
-1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
-1 teaspoon onion powder
-1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
-Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
-12 fresh large basil leaves
-1 large egg
-Zest of 1 lemon

-Olive oil for brushing the burgers
-Butter, for buttering the buns
-4 brioche sandwich buns, split
-Sliced Roma tomatoes
-Arugula
-Tzatziki Sauce (see recipe)

Directions:

For the salmon burgers: Put the salmon, parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste, basil, egg and lemon zest in a food processor. Pulse until evenly mixed but not pulverized. I like my mixture to have a little texture. Form into 4 patties and place on a baking sheet. Freeze until very firm.

To grill the salmon burgers, brush the burgers with olive oil and place on a preheated non-stick grill or grill pan. Grill the burgers until golden brown and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Toast and butter the buns. Serve the burgers on the buns with the Tzatziki Sauce, tomatoes and arugula.

Serves: 4

Tzatziki Sauce:

2 cups thick Greek yogurt
3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
4 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill
Drizzle of Greek Olive Oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well combined. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to a small serving bowl.