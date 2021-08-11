By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne University will start requiring masks indoors.READ MORE: Oakmont Country Club To Host Numerous Future USGA Events Including U.S. Open
On Friday, everyone on campus will have to mask up indoors in public spaces and when they’re in groups.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Homewood Shooting
It’ll be in place through the move-in process, orientation and the first week of classes. By Labor Day, the university says it will evaluate whether to keep the measure in place.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Severe Storms Possible Again On Wednesday
The university says the mask requirement is going in place because a large number of students are moving back to campus, and some of the people helping them may not be vaccinated.