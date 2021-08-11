BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Aliquippa, Beaver County, Gov. Tom Wolf, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – Aliquippa leaders hosted Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday to show off ongoing projects to revitalize the community and announce more for the future.

READ MORE: Traffic Changes Coming To Downtown Pittsburgh And North Shore For Picklesburgh, Hella Mega Tour And Steelers Preseason Game

Over the last six years, the city received $11 million in state grants for projects, including expanding city technology and building workforce housing.

On Wednesday, they were at the East End development site that’s gearing up for the next big revitalization project.

They’re also working with PennDOT, looking to add traffic signals to control the flow in and out of the city around the Route 51 ramps.

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: Manage Your Monthly Checks With These IRS Tools

Jessica Guay will have more on this story starting on KDKA News at 4 p.m.