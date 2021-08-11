By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – Aliquippa leaders hosted Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday to show off ongoing projects to revitalize the community and announce more for the future.
Over the last six years, the city received $11 million in state grants for projects, including expanding city technology and building workforce housing.
#NOW @GovernorTomWolf is visiting a redevelopment site in Aliquippa to talk about state investments that support job creation and economic development in the area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/s2MtTRjnzt
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) August 11, 2021READ MORE: Bloomfield Music Venue Requiring COVID-19 Vaccinations Or Negative Test
On Wednesday, they were at the East End development site that’s gearing up for the next big revitalization project.
They're also working with PennDOT, looking to add traffic signals to control the flow in and out of the city around the Route 51 ramps.
