By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – An award-winning horse that was reported stolen from a property in Penn Township has been found dead.
A 14-year-old Haflinger mare named Val was found dead by its owner, according to The Butler Eagle. Brian Gratzer told the newspaper that he found his horse on Tuesday at the bottom of a ravine near his property.
Gratzer told The Butler Eagle that believes his horse jumped a fence after being chased by a pack of coyotes, who then attacked the 14-year-old horse.
Val, who was reported missing on July 30, was named “Grand Champion Mare” at the Big Butler Fair last month.